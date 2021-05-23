Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $50,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,963,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,966. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

