Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. 6,526,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

