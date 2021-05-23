Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $154.58. 994,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,886. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.