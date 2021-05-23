VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period.

HYD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 290,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,988. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $56.92 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83.

