VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Lessened by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,120,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,644,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.29. 15,441,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,767,887. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.