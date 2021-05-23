Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.40 million.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 275,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,599. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock worth $3,943,020. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

