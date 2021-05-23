Valvoline Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

