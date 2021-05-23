Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 260 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $90.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.