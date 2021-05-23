Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 22,156 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock remained flat at $$100.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,561. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

