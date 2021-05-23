Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.86. 1,170,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.21. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

