Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 93,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,623. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $53.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

