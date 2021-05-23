Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 20,792,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,052,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.