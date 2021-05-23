Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 1,579 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 27,312,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,844,594. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

