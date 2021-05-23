USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,501,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,208,000.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. 3,300,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

