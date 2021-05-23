USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $82,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2,908.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.87.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.29. 3,647,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

