USA Financial Portformulas Corp Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock stock traded up $15.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $860.77. The stock had a trading volume of 692,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,375. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $820.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.00 and a one year high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

