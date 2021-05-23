USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 378 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12,600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.88. 2,579,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,215 shares of company stock worth $46,849,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

