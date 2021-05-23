Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $727.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

