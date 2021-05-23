Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UONEK opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Urban One has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $198.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

