Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $299 million-$311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.23 million.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. 190,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,914. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. Research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

