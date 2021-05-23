Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $299 million-$311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.23 million.
Shares of UPLD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. 190,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,914. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. Research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
