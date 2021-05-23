Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Down 4%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.61. 28,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,076,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $7,357,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.