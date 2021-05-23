UBS Group Begins Coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.57.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $561,019.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 534,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

