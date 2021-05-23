UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 1,888,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,444. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

