UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $830,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. 6,501,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

