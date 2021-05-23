Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,478,994.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,966,955.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. 3,552,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,589. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

