Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.01. 1,842,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,693. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.