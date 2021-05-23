Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,727. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

