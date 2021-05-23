TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 65% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.03 or 0.00730433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,336,767 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.