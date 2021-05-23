Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. 204,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.