Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 53,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

