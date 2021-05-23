TrueFi Price Up 8% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $59.52 million and approximately $37.93 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.65 or 0.00764785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00076945 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

