Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. 961,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,931. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Tronox’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,968,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,352 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

