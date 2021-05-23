Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. 1,022,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,528. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

