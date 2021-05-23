TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 347,842 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 78,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.