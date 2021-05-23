Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Critical Comparison

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trinity Biotech and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech $101.98 million 0.70 -$6.39 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $270,000.00 671.40 -$37.35 million N/A N/A

Trinity Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Biotech and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.49%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Biotech and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech -6.26% 1,263.65% 11.83% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trinity Biotech beats Lucira Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research institutes. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

