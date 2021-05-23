Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce $303.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the lowest is $300.70 million. Trex posted sales of $220.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. Trex has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $340,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

