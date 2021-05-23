Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,670.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,670 ($21.82) and last traded at GBX 1,641.91 ($21.45), with a volume of 768436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,616 ($21.11).

TPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.40 ($20.92).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,608.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,449.32.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have acquired a total of 257 shares of company stock valued at $379,695 over the last three months.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.