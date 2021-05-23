TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.11. 3,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 723,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $123,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TransMedics Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

