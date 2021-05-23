Traders Purchase Large Volume of Flex Call Options (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 25,896 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 410% compared to the typical volume of 5,077 call options.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Flex has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.