Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lessened by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.34. 1,544,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

