TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:YTPG)

TPG Pace Beneficial II’s (NYSE:YTPG) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 24th. TPG Pace Beneficial II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $10.12 on Friday.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.