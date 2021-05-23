Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.59.

Shares of TOU opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$29.83.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 in the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

