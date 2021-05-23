Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

