TotemFi (TOTM) Price Down 58.6% This Week

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $683,029.99 and $441,478.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 58.6% lower against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00393156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00182900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.73 or 0.00680107 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

