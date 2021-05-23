ThreeFold Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $55,562.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00399061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00185404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.82 or 0.00723231 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

