ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TDUP. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $2,857,000.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

