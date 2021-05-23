Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $27,740.93

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $27,740.93 and approximately $15.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00381634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

