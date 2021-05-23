Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,119 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 1.9% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $134,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

