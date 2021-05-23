Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $97.82 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,151,386 shares during the quarter. UGI makes up 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.14% of UGI worth $97,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UGI by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 571,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. UGI Co. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.