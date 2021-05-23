Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $79.37 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,410 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.47% of Ally Financial worth $79,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,600. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

